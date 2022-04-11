Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.04). Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,748. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $367.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

