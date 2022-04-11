Wolfe Research Downgrades Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $66.49 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.