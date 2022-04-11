Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. 657,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,917,884. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

