Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,761.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 526,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,412,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

