Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. 57,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,972. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

