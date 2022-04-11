Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $2,582,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLW stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.92. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $63,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $129,822.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

