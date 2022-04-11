Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 5,786 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.07. 80,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,041. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

