Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,021. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

