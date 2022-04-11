Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1,640.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,323 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after buying an additional 429,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.84. 46,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,156. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,267.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

