Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WWACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th

Worldwide Webb Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Worldwide Webb Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ WWACU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $902,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

