Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $41,193.40 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.37 billion and $202.78 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $41,193.40 or 0.99826306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00232283 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 275,930 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

