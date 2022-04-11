W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.58. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

