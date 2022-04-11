Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.