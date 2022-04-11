Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 680,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

