Xponance Inc. Has $762,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pentair by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pentair by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 2,731.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 485,370 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

