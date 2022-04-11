Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 214.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Power Integrations by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

