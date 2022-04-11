Xponance Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after acquiring an additional 766,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.90 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

