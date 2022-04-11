Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Wingstop by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wingstop by 98.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $111.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

