Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.64

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.64 and last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 438590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$590.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$39,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,740.48. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,871,172.97. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

