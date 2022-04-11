Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 120,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

