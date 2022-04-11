Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 210,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.