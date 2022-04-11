Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.18. 75,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.