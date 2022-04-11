Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) will announce sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,096. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.