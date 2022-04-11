Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,096. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

