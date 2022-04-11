Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $13.80 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $58.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $66.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

IRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.33. 28,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.19. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.