Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.