Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will announce $817.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Stantec posted sales of $674.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,982. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

