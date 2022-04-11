Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.