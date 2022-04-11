Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will post $8.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.54 billion and the lowest is $7.88 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $34.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $38.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $37.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. 6,368,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.