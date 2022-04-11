Zacks: Analysts Expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. CapStar Financial reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CapStar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

CSTR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

