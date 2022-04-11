Zacks: Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $288.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.36 million and the highest is $289.50 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $283.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

