Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will report sales of $141.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.90 million and the highest is $146.90 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $97.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $697.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $900.36 million, with estimates ranging from $874.60 million to $913.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

