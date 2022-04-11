Zacks: Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.45 Million

Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will announce $62.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $261.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $261.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $278.10 million, with estimates ranging from $275.40 million to $280.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. 160,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

