Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Affimed posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

AFMD traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.55. 13,044,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

