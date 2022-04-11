Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will post $6.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.15 million. Biodesix reported sales of $28.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year sales of $38.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 million to $38.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.22 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $53.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

BDSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Biodesix stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.62. 994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,684. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biodesix by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

