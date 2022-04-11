Zacks: Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.65 and the lowest is $5.19. RH reported earnings per share of $4.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $28.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $10.39 on Monday, reaching $346.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,528. RH has a 52-week low of $313.85 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 in the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

