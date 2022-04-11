Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.45. SAP reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.