Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.58. 5,586,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,795,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

