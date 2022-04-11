Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

