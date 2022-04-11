Zacks Investment Research Lowers Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMIC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

OMIC stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 242,771 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.