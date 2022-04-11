Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to “Strong-Buy”

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransAlta by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

