Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Cap Achieves $351,700.29

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $351,700.29 and $3,036.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.64 or 0.07537565 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,757.19 or 1.00036125 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,169,946,840 coins and its circulating supply is 976,292,121 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

