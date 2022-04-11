Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) PT Lowered to GBX 130 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:ZEG opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.15. The company has a market cap of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of -16.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Zegona Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 154 ($2.02).
Zegona Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
