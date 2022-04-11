Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) PT Lowered to GBX 130 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ZEG opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.15. The company has a market cap of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of -16.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Zegona Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 154 ($2.02).

Zegona Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. The company serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. It is also involved in financing business. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

