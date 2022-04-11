Zero Market Cap Reaches $322,307.76 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $322,307.76 and $16.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00366038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00082533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00094592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,284,513 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

