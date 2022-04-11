Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,659,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $175,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,472,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13,018.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 702,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $37,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.43. 11,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,299. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

