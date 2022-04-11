Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.04.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.