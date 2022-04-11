Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Zscaler worth $93,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.77. 19,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,117. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.07.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.