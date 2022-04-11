Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

