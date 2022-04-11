Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after buying an additional 702,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.