Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,406 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 102.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 90.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

