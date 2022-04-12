$0.05 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. GoPro reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445 over the last 90 days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 147,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. GoPro has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

